Best Space Photos of the Week - Aug. 23, 2014

Spectacular Auroras Captivate Astronaut in Space (Photos)

NASA

The northern lights illuminated the night sky near the Arctic Circle earlier this week in a stunning display that could even be appreciated by astronauts living on the International Space Station. [Read the full story here.]

Star Cluster, Nebula Glow Red in Amazing New Photos

ESO/G. Beccari

This image, captured by the Wide Field Imager at ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile, shows two dramatic star formation regions in the southern Milky Way. The first is of these, on the left, is dominated by the star cluster NGC 3603, located 20,000 light-years away, in the Carina-Sagittarius spiral arm of the Milky Way galaxy. [Read the full story here.]

Amazing Photos from Space Show Fiery Doom of Private US Cargo Ship

An astronaut and cosmonaut on the International Space Station captured some spectacular views of a private spaceship meeting it fiery end above Earth's surface after completing its mission on Sunday (Aug. 17). [Read the full story here.]

Astronauts See Mount Etna Volcano's Lava and Steam from Space (Photos)

Two astronauts aboard the International Space Station have captured a one-two punch of incredible views from space of Mount Etna and another active volcano in Italy spewing steam and lava. [Read the full story here.]

Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa: Best Bet for Alien Life?

NASA/JPL/Ted Stryk

Scientists have created the best-ever global color map of Neptune's big moon Triton, using images taken by a NASA spacecraft 25 years ago. [Read the full story here.]

Meet Angara, Russia's Next-Generation Rocket (Photos)

Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia's new Angara rocket family is the country's first post-Soviet era booster to be developed. See photos of the Angara rocket's development, test flights and future. HERE: The first Angara rocket is raised into launch position at Russia's Plesetsk Cosmodrome for its maiden launch. The rocket launched a dummy payload on July 9, 2014. [More photos.]

Celestial Meetup of Venus and Jupiter Thrills Stargazers (Photos)

Early-rising stargazers were treated to an amazing view of the two brightest planets closely aligned in the morning sky Monday (Aug. 18). [Read the full story here.]

Northrop Grumman Unveils Concept for XS-1 Military Space Plane (Image)

Northrop Grumman

The world is starting to get a better idea of what the U.S. military's proposed new space plane might look like. [Read the full story here.]

Stunning Astronaut Photos Capture Beauty of Earth from Space

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman seems to be having a great time living in space, and he is using social media to share his experience with the world. [Read the full story here.]

'Theory of Everything' Poster Unveiled for Stephen Hawking Biopic

Focus Features

A poster for "The Theory of Everything," a biopic about physicist Stephen Hawking, shows the renowned cosmologist and his first wife, Jane. [Read the full story here.]

Google Lunar X Prize: Hakuto's Tethered Moon Rovers (Gallery)

Hakuto

Hakuto's entry for the $30 million Google Lunar XPRIZE pairs two rovers, totaling fewer than 10 kilograms total, that can explore the hidden caves of the moon. [More photos.]