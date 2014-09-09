The Instagram Space Station: Amazing ISS Photos

Robonaut 2 and Astronaut Swanson on the International Space Station

NASA 265B5150

Aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Steve Swanson and Robonaut 2 are photographed "doing Tae Bo" together, as Swanson commented on Instagram. Photo uploaded on Sept. 10, 2014.

Pacific Ocean Currents in Sun Glint

NASA\Wiseman 931_4484

A photo of sunlight glinting on Pacific Ocean currents taken from the International Space Station was posted to Instagram on August 17, 2014

ISS Aurora View

NASA/Swanson

NASA astronaut Steve Swanson viewed a spectacular aurora from his vantage point on the International Space Station, Aug. 27, 2014.

Greece and Turkey Seen from the ISS

NASA\Wiseman 945_6006

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman posted this photo of Greece and Turkey to Instagram from the International Space Station on Aug. 17, 2014.

Florida by Night as Seen from the ISS

NASA\Swanson 931_4247

A photo of Florida by night was taken from the International Space Station was posted to Instagram by astronaut Steve Swanson on August 17, 2014.

The Bahamas Seen from the ISS

NASA\Swanson 945_5722

NASA astronaut Steve Swanson posted a photo of the Bahamas taken from the International Space Station on Aug. 17, 2014.

Typhoon Seen from the ISS

NASA\Swanson 931_4039

NASA astronaut Steve Swanson posted a photo of a typhoon taken from the International Space Station on Aug. 10, 2014.

Tokyo by Night Seen From the ISS

NASA\Swanson 945_4830

NASA astronaut Steve Swanson posted a nighttime photo of Tokyo, Japan, taken from the International Space Station on Aug. 10, 2014.

United States East Coast with Aurora Seen from the ISS

NASA\Swanson 945_4887

NASA astronaut Steve Swanson posted a photo of the United States East Coast with an aurora taken from the International Space Station on Aug. 9, 2014.

Sicily and Italian Peninsula Seen From the ISS

NASA\Wiseman 931_1555

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman posted this photo of Sicily and the Italian Peninsula to Instagram from the International Space Station on Aug. 4, 2014.

Sunset Clouds Over the Pacific Seen from the ISS

NASA\Wiseman 931_3727

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman posted this photo of sunset on clouds over the Pacific Ocean to Instagram from the International Space Station on Aug. 4, 2014.