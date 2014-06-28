Best Space Photos of the Week - June 28, 2014

Giant Waves Reveal Surprising True Size of Sun's Atmosphere
The sun's volatile atmosphere is even bigger than expected, a NASA spacecraft revealed through observations of gigantic waves. [Read the full story here.]
Found! Trio of Huge Black Holes in Distant Galaxy's Core
Scientists have just discovered a distant galaxy with not one but three supermassive black holes at its core. [Read the full story here.]
Secrets of Sun's 'Coronal Rain' Revealed (Video)
Earth's nearest star has bad weather, too.
X-Ray Signal May Illuminate Dark Matter Mystery
Two spacecraft have detected a possible signal of dark matter, the mysterious, invisible stuff that makes up most of the material universe.
Earth's Largest Solar Telescope Takes Awesome, High-Def Images of Sun (Video)
Recent observations from the largest solar telescope on Earth reveal a never-before-seen look at fine structures on the sun. [Read the full story here.]
Cold Dead Star May Be a Giant Diamond
Astronomers aren't being poetic when they say this star is a diamond. [Read the full story here.]
Surprise! Big Jupiter Moons Shine Even When Eclipsed
Jupiter's largest moons don't go completely dark when the giant planet blocks their sunlight, astronomers have found. [Read the full story here.]
Happy Anniversary! Curiosity Rover Marks 1 (Martian) Year
NASA's Curiosity rover has now been exploring the Red Planet for a full Martian year. [Read the full story here.]
'Magic Island' Possibly Seen in Seas of Saturn's Huge Moon Titan
A mysteriously bright anomaly winked in and out of existence on the seas of Saturn's largest moon, Titan — potentially the first time waves, bubbles or some other unknown features have been seen there, scientists say.[Read the full story here.]
Dusty Structure of Milky Way Galaxy Revealed in New 3D Map
A new 3D map of the Milky Way galaxy shows the dust that permeates the galaxy in great detail.[Read the full story here.]
NASA Astronauts Shave Heads After U.S. World Cup Loss to Germany (Photos, Video)
For two American astronauts aboard the International Space Station, losing a bet meant losing their hair. [Read the full story here.]