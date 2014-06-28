Best Space Photos of the Week - June 28, 2014

Giant Waves Reveal Surprising True Size of Sun's Atmosphere

The sun's volatile atmosphere is even bigger than expected, a NASA spacecraft revealed through observations of gigantic waves.

Found! Trio of Huge Black Holes in Distant Galaxy's Core

Scientists have just discovered a distant galaxy with not one but three supermassive black holes at its core.

Secrets of Sun's 'Coronal Rain' Revealed (Video)

Earth's nearest star has bad weather, too.

X-Ray Signal May Illuminate Dark Matter Mystery

Two spacecraft have detected a possible signal of dark matter, the mysterious, invisible stuff that makes up most of the material universe.

Earth's Largest Solar Telescope Takes Awesome, High-Def Images of Sun (Video)

Recent observations from the largest solar telescope on Earth reveal a never-before-seen look at fine structures on the sun.

Cold Dead Star May Be a Giant Diamond

Astronomers aren't being poetic when they say this star is a diamond.

Surprise! Big Jupiter Moons Shine Even When Eclipsed

Jupiter's largest moons don't go completely dark when the giant planet blocks their sunlight, astronomers have found.

Happy Anniversary! Curiosity Rover Marks 1 (Martian) Year

NASA's Curiosity rover has now been exploring the Red Planet for a full Martian year.

'Magic Island' Possibly Seen in Seas of Saturn's Huge Moon Titan

A mysteriously bright anomaly winked in and out of existence on the seas of Saturn's largest moon, Titan — potentially the first time waves, bubbles or some other unknown features have been seen there, scientists say.

Dusty Structure of Milky Way Galaxy Revealed in New 3D Map

A new 3D map of the Milky Way galaxy shows the dust that permeates the galaxy in great detail.

NASA Astronauts Shave Heads After U.S. World Cup Loss to Germany (Photos, Video)

For two American astronauts aboard the International Space Station, losing a bet meant losing their hair.