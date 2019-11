World Cup 2014 Stadiums in Brazil Seen from Space (Photos)

Arena Amazônia, Manaus

CNES 2014, Distribution Airbus DS/Spot Image

The Arena Amazônia in Manaus was built in 2014 and seats 42,374 spectators. Image taken May 8, 2014.

Arena da Baixada, Curitiba

The Arena da Baixada in Curitiba was renovated in 1999

Arena das Dunas, Natal

The Arena das Dunas in Natal, renovated in 2014, seats 45,000 spectators. Image taken March 25, 2014.

Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador

The Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador was built in 2013 and seats 48,747 spectators. Image taken March 12, 2013.

Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá

The Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, built in 1965, seats 43,500 spectators. Image taken April 3, 2014.

Arena Pernambuco, Recife

The Arena Pernambuco in Recife was built in 2013 and seats 46,154 spectators. Image taken January 1, 2014.

Arena Castelão, Fortaleza

The Arena Castelão in Fortaleza was renovated in 2012

Beira-Rio Stadium, Porto Alegre

The Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre was renovated in 2013

Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

The Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro was renovated

Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, Brasilia

The Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha in Brasilia was renovated

Mineirão, Belo Horizonte

The Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte was built in 1965