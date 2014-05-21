Trending

Shrunken Spot | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot
This spectacular space wallpaper shows Jupiter's shrinking trademark Great Red Spot — a swirling storm feature larger than Earth.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center))

This spectacular space wallpaper shows Jupiter's shrinking trademark Great Red Spot — a swirling storm feature larger than Earth. This downsizing, which is changing the shape of the spot from an oval into a circle, has been known about since the 1930s, but now these striking new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope images capture the spot at a smaller size than ever before. This image was released May 15, 2014

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.