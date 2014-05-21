This spectacular space wallpaper shows Jupiter's shrinking trademark Great Red Spot — a swirling storm feature larger than Earth. This downsizing, which is changing the shape of the spot from an oval into a circle, has been known about since the 1930s, but now these striking new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope images capture the spot at a smaller size than ever before. This image was released May 15, 2014
Shrunken Spot | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center))
