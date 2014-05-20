This space wallpaper is an artist’s view showing the planet orbiting the young star Beta Pictoris. This exoplanet is the first to have its rotation rate measured. Its eight-hour day corresponds to an equatorial rotation speed of 100 000 kilometres/hour — much faster than any planet in the Solar System.
Measuring the Day | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO L. Calçada/N. Risinger (skysurvey.org))
