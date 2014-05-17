Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: May 17, 2014

New Meteor Shower from Comet Could Dazzle Stargazers Next Week

NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

A new meteor shower spawned by a comet is due to light up the sky next week, with some forecasters predicting up to 200 "shooting stars" per hour — a potentially spectacular opening act for the meteor display. [Read the full story here. ]

See Saturn Shine Near the Moon Tuesday

Our natural satellite and the ringed wonder of the solar system -- now at its best for 2014 -- get together on the night of May 13. [Read the full story here. ]

Two Comets Visible in Telescopes This Month: Where to Look

Chris Schur

Skywatchers have a chance to see two comets in May, one of which may spawn a spectacular "meteor storm" at the end of next week. [Read the full story here. ]

Full Moon Blocks Saturn for Stargazers Down Under Wednesday

Victor C. Rogus.

The May full moon will rise on Wednesday (May 14), giving stargazers with clear skies in Australia and New Zealand a special treat: a view of Saturn slipping behind the moon. And you don't have to be Down Under to see the event, you can watch it live online. [Read the full story here. ]

Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and More: Don't Miss the Planet Parade

All of the planets are currently on display, from Jupiter and Mercury at sunset to Venus and Uranus at dawn, with Neptune, Saturn, and Mars in between. [Read the full story here. ]

Brilliant Fireball Streaks Over Southeastern US

Marshall Space Flight Center Meteoroid Environment Office

A rare, long-lasting fireball streaked through the skies of the southeastern the United States Thursday night (May 15), putting on a show for stargazers lucky enough to see it from the ground. [Read the full story here. ]