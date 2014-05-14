Stealing the Limelight | Space Wallpaper

Even though it may only be a lump of porous rock, Phobos isn’t shy about hogging the limelight in this space wallpaper taken by ESA’s Mars Express. (Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum))

Even though it may only be a lump of porous rock, Phobos isn’t shy about hogging the limelight in this space wallpaper taken by ESA’s Mars Express. The image shows Phobos, the larger of the two martian moons, darting across the frame in front of Jupiter, visible as the pale dot in the center. Wallpapers Standard

