Trending

Stealing the Limelight | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Phobos and Jupiter Align
Even though it may only be a lump of porous rock, Phobos isn’t shy about hogging the limelight in this space wallpaper taken by ESA’s Mars Express.
(Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum))

Even though it may only be a lump of porous rock, Phobos isn’t shy about hogging the limelight in this space wallpaper taken by ESA’s Mars Express. The image shows Phobos, the larger of the two martian moons, darting across the frame in front of Jupiter, visible as the pale dot in the center.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.