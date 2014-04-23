Spacewalk Photos: NASA Astronauts Replace Dead Space Station Computer (April 23, 2014)

Astronaut During Spacewalk on April 23, 2014

Koichi Wakata ‏(via Twitter as ‏@Astro_Wakata)

Astronaut Koichi Wakata tweeted this photo of one of two NASA astronauts spacewalking on April 23, 2014. He wrote: "Rick [Mastracchio] and Steve [Swanson] did a fantastic job on the spacewalk today."

Steve Swanson on Spacewalk to Replace Relay Box on ISS

NASA

NASA astronaut Steve Swanson is pictured during a spacewalk to replace a failed backup computer relay box in the S0 truss of the International Space Station on April 22, 2014. He was accompanied on the spacewalk by fellow Flight Engineer Rick Mastracchio of NASA, who can be seen as a tiny figure anchored several yards away reflected in Swanson's helmet visor.

Rick Mastracchio on Spacewalk to Replace Relay Box on ISS

NASA

Part of the upper body of NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio is pictured in a "selfie" or self-portrait during a spacewalk to replace a failed backup computer relay box in the S0 truss of the International Space Station on April 22, 2014. He was accompanied on the spacewalk by fellow Flight Engineer Steve Swanson of NASA.

Spacewalk Outside ISS April 23, 2014

NASA TV

A NASA astronaut (top center) works outside the International Space Station on April 23, 2014. Another spaceflyer's legs are visible at the top of the frame. [See full story.]

SpaceX Dragon Docked at ISS

NASA

This snapshot of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked to the International Space Station was photographed by one of two spacewalking astronauts on April 22, 2014. NASA astronauts Rick Mastracchio and Steve Swanson, Expediton 39 flight engineers, replaced a failed backup computer relay box in the S0 truss on the orbital outpost.

MS Ross works on Port Side of S0 Truss During

NASA

This wide panorama provides distant view of NASA astronaut Jerry L. Ross (tiny figure just left of center frame) working on the port side of the International Space Station's S0 Truss, as photographed during the second spacewalk of the STS-110 mission. The space shuttle Atlantis, which had transported Ross and his STS-110 crewmates to the orbital outpost, is seen in the background. This image was selected by the STS-110 crew for use in public presentations. This image was released April 13, 2002.

Spacewalk Outside ISS April 23, 2014, Wide Angle

NASA TV

A NASA astronaut (just above center) works outside the International Space Station on April 23, 2014. [See full story.]

Steve Swanson on Spacewalk to Replace Backup Computer Relay Box

NASA

NASA astronaut Steve Swanson is pictured during a spacewalk to replace a failed backup computer relay box in the S0 truss of the International Space Station on April 22, 2014. He was accompanied on the spacewalk by fellow Flight Engineer Rick Mastracchio of NASA.

Spacewalkers Tackle Computer Repair: April 23, 2014

NASA TV

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio (center) floats above the Quest airlock outside the International Space Station while crewmate Steve Swanson (partially obscured) is nearby during a computer repair spacewalk on April 23, 2014. [See full story.]

Failed Computer Removed on Spacewalk

NASA TV

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio holds a failed backup computer in this video from his helmet camera during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on April 23, 2014. The spacewalk's goal was to replace the dead computer with a spare. [See full story.]

Spacewalkers Prepare for ISS Repair

NASA TV

NASA astronauts Rick Mastracchio and Steve Swanson don their spacesuits with the help of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata (in blue) on April 23, 2014 ahead of a 2.5-hour spacewalk to replace a dead computer on the International Space Station. [See full story.]