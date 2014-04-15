WATCH NOW: 'LIGO, A Passion for Understanding' Documentary Premiere

A new film called "LIGO, A Passion for Understanding," explores the science and people behind a ground-breaking instrument designed to hung for gravitational waves.

You can now watch a new, 20-minute film that chronicles the people and strange science behind an amazing astronomical tool that uses lasers to search for violent cosmic events trillions of miles from Earth. The documentary "LIGO, A Passion for Understanding," by filmmaker Kai Staats, follows scientists using the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatories (LIGO) to hunt for gravitational waves — ripples in space-time created by cataclysmic events in the cosmos. You can watch the full film in the window above or directly through this link: LIGO, A Passion for Understanding

Latest Story: Documentary on LIGO's Search for Gravitational Waves Premieres Today: Watch It Live Online

A new documentary premiering today (April 15) brings the hunt for ripples in the fabric of space-time — called gravitational waves — into focus, and you can watch it live on Space.com.

Videos

LIGO, A Passion for Understanding | Indie Film Trailer

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory could be as significant an innovation as the telescope. This story of passionate creative researchers striving to understand the fabric of our Universe premieres Tuesday April 15 at Space.com.

How To See Spacetime Stretch - LIGO

When two stars collide or a massive star blows up the fabric of the universe warps and springs back, sending gravitational waves across the cosmos. The wave motion would be very tiny. But to watch it, scientists must build very large instruments.

Multimedia

Complete coverage

Tuesday, April 15

"LIGO, A Passion for Understanding" Premiere

Visit Space.com Tuesday at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) to see the premiere of "LIGO, A Passion for Understanding" by filmmaker Kai Staats.

Monday, April 14

LIGO Lasers Could Help Reveal Aftermath of Black Hole Crashes

A powerful scientific tool set to come online in 2015 could help scientists spot gravitational waves: ripples in space-time born from violent cosmic crashes light-years from Earth.

Friday, April 11

Project LIGO: How Lasers Could Reveal Glimpses of Gravitational Waves

Scientists might catch sight of ripples in space-time produced by two massive objects colliding in violent crashes light-years from Earth, thanks to LIGO.

Tuesday, April 1

Mysteries of Gravitational Waves Star in New LIGO Documentary (Film Trailer)

A new movie premiering April 15 documents the science and people behind an amazing astronomical tool designed to catch sight of violent cosmic events trillions of miles from Earth.

Reference Desk:

