Launch Photos: Classified NROL-67 Spy Satellite Soars Into Orbit

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches NROL-67 Spy Satellite

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket launches the classified spy satellite NROL-67 into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office on April 10, 2014 in a mission that lifted off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Atlas 5 Launch Vehicle on Pad at Night

ULA

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 launch vehicle, carrying the NROL-67 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office, stands ready for launch from Space Launch Complex-41.

NROL-67 Satellite Rollout

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rolls out to Space Launch Complex-41 with a National Reconnaissance Office payload. Launch is set for Thursday, April 10 at 1:45 p.m. EDT. Designated NROL-67, the mission is in support of national defense.

Atlas 5 Carrying NROL-67 Mission Rolled to Launch Pad

ULA

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V launch vehicle, carrying the NROL-67 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office, is rolled to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41.

NROL-67 Payload Mated to Atlas 5 Booster

ULA

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 5-meter diameter payload fairing, with the National Reconnaissance Office's (NRO) NROL-67 payload encapsulated inside, is mated to its Atlas V booster at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS), Fla.