NASA's Futuristic Z-2 Spacesuit Design in Pictures

'Technology' Spacesuit Design Wins

NASA

With 147,354 votes, the "Technology" option has won NASA's Z-2 Spacesuit design challenge with just over 63% of the total vote. This design now will be incorporated into the final version of the suit, which is expected to be ready for testing by November 2014. [Read the Full Story]

'Trends in Society' Z-2 Spacesuit in Vacuum Chamber

NASA

NASA's 'Trends in Society' Z-2 spacesuit is depicted in a vacuum chamber. [Read the Full Story]

'Technology' Spacesuit Design on the Rocks

NASA

NASA's 'Technology' Z-2 spacesuit design is depicted on some rocks. [Read the Full Story]

'Biomimicry' Spacesuit for Studying Rocks

NASA

NASA's Z-2 'Biomimicry' spacesuit design is shown in use as an astronaut studies rocks. [Read the Full Story]

New Z-2 Spacesuit Design: 'Biomimicry'

NASA Advanced Concepts Lab - POC: Alberto Bertolin

NASA's "Biomimicry" Z-2 spacesuit design, one of three different concepts, draws from an environment with many parallels to the harshness of space: the world's oceans. Mirroring the bioluminescent qualities of aquatic creatures found at incredible depths, and the scaly skin of fish and reptiles found across the globe, this design reflects the qualities that protect some of Earth's toughest creatures. [Read the Full Story Here]

Trio of Z-2 Spacesuits Under Lights

NASA Advanced Concepts Lab - POC: Alberto Bertolin

The three proposed designs for NASA's Z-2 spacesuits appear in a lighted environment. [Read the full story here.]

Trio of Z-2 Spacesuits in Darkness

NASA

The three proposed designs for NASA's Z-2 spacesuits appear in a darkened environment. [Read the full story here.]

'Biomimicry' Spacesuit Front View

NASA Advanced Concepts Lab - POC: Alberto Bertolin

'Biomimicry' Spacesuit Upper Torso in Darkness

NASA Advanced Concepts Lab - POC: Alberto Bertolin

The "Biomimicry" design specifically includes segmented pleats at the shoulder, elbow, hip and knee, and electroluminescent wire across the upper torso, which becomes apparent in reduced light. [Read the Full Story Here]

'Biomimicry' Spacesuit Left Side View

NASA Advanced Concepts Lab - POC: Alberto Bertolin

'Biomimicry' Spacesuit Right Side in Darkness

NASA Advanced Concepts Lab - POC: Alberto Bertolin

