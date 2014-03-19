Brilliant Moon Mosaic | Space Wallpaper

This spectacular space wallpaper is a mosaic from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter showcasing the north pole in high resolution. The images run from 60 to 90 degrees north latitude, with a resolution of 6.5 feet (2 meters) per pixel. (Image: © NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University)

This spectacular space wallpaper is a mosaic from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter showcasing the north pole in high resolution. The images run from 60 to 90 degrees north latitude, with a resolution of 6.5 feet (2 meters) per pixel. At right are images of the Thales crater. [Full Story] Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

