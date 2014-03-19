Trending

Brilliant Moon Mosaic | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Mosaic
This spectacular space wallpaper is a mosaic from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter showcasing the north pole in high resolution. The images run from 60 to 90 degrees north latitude, with a resolution of 6.5 feet (2 meters) per pixel.
(Image: © NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University)

This spectacular space wallpaper is a mosaic from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter showcasing the north pole in high resolution. The images run from 60 to 90 degrees north latitude, with a resolution of 6.5 feet (2 meters) per pixel. At right are images of the Thales crater.

