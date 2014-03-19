This spectacular space wallpaper is a mosaic from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter showcasing the north pole in high resolution. The images run from 60 to 90 degrees north latitude, with a resolution of 6.5 feet (2 meters) per pixel. At right are images of the Thales crater. [Full Story]
Brilliant Moon Mosaic | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.