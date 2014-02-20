Radioactive Ash | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper is the first map of radioactivity in a supernova remnant, the blown-out bits and pieces of a massive star that exploded. (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/CXC/SAO)

This stunning space wallpaper is the first map of radioactivity in a supernova remnant, the blown-out bits and pieces of a massive star that exploded. The blue color shows radioactive material mapped in high-energy X-rays using NASA's NuSTAR space observatory. [Full Story] Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

