This stunning space wallpaper is the first map of radioactivity in a supernova remnant, the blown-out bits and pieces of a massive star that exploded. The blue color shows radioactive material mapped in high-energy X-rays using NASA's NuSTAR space observatory. [Full Story]
Radioactive Ash | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/CXC/SAO)
