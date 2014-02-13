Photos of Ganymede, Jupiter's Largest Moon

Ganymede Global Geologic Map and Global Image Mosaic

USGS Astrogeology Science Center/Wheaton/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is the largest satellite in the solar system. Larger than Mercury and Pluto, and only slightly smaller than Mars, it would easily be classified as a planet if were orbiting the sun rather than Jupiter. IN THIS IMAGE: To present the best information in a single view of Jupiter's moon Ganymede, a global image mosaic was assembled, incorporating the best available imagery from NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft and NASA's Galileo spacecraft. This image shows Ganymede centered at 200 west longitude. This mosaic (right) served as the base map for the geologic map of Ganymede (left). [Read the Full Story and video of the Ganymede map]

Global Map of Ganymede, Jupiter's Largest Moon

USGS Astrogeology Science Center/Wheaton/ASU/NASA/JPL-Caltech

A geologic map of Jupiter's largest moon Ganymede is superimposed over a global color mosaic of the Galilean moon made of images from NASA's Voyager 1, 2 and Galileo spacecraft. [Read the Full Story and video of the Ganymede map]

Jupiter's Moon Ganymede

NASA

NASA's Galileo spacecraft obtained this image of Ganymede, one of Jupiter's moons and the largest moon in our solar system. Image undated.

Ganymede Interior Cross-Section

NASA, ESA, and A. Feild (STScI)

Ganymede's interior, seen here, is composed of an iron core, rocky mantle, icy mantle, 100 kilometer deep liquid ocean and icy crust. Image released March 12, 2015.

Magnetosphere of Ganymede

NASA, ESA, and A. Feild (STScI)

This sketch shows the magnetic field lines around Ganymede, which originate in the moon's iron core. Image released March 12, 2015.

Ganymede's Auroral Belts

NASA/ESA

Ganymede's auroras helped scientists see that the moon is likely harboring a vast, deep and salty liquid ocean below its surface. Image released March 12, 2015.

Ganymede's Magnetic Fields Illustration

NASA/ESA

This artist’s conceptual illustration shows the moon Ganymede orbiting giant planet Jupiter. Jupiter's magnetosphere appears as yellow field lines. Image released March 12, 2015.

Artist's Conception of Ganymede with Auroras

NASA/ESA

Ganymede might have a vast liquid ocean under its crusty outer shell, new data from the Hubble Space Telescope has shown. Image released March 12, 2015.

Ganymede Magnetic Field Rocking

NASA, ESA, and A. Feild (STScI)

This diagram examines the excursion of a pair of auroral belts on Jupiter's moon Ganymede, providing insight into the moon's interior. The rocking motion of the two aurorae indicates that that a large amount of saltwater exists beneath Ganymede's crust. Image released March 12, 2015.

Jovian Moon Plays Peekaboo

NASA, ESA, and E. Karkoschka (University of Arizona).

This photo, snapped by Hubble on April 9, 2007, shows Jupiter's moon Ganymede just before it ducks behind its giant host.

Voyager View of Jupiter Moon Ganymede

NASA

NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft snapped this color image of Jupiter's moon Ganymede, the largest satellite in the solar system, on July 7, 1979 from a distance of 745,000 miles (1.2 million kilometers).