Orbital Farming: Space Station Greenhouse Bears Fruit (Photo)

A new crop grows for the experimental greenhouse on board the International Space Station.

Well, vegetables to be precise. So says a researcher with Russia’s Institute of Biomedical Problems, which is partnered with Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory in an experimental greenhouse named Lada aboard the International Space Station.

So far, station crews have harvested peas, leafy greens and a variety of dwarf wheat, all of which have now been certified as safe to eat, according to Russian researcher Margarita Levinskikh, who spoke this week at a conference in Moscow, the Russian news service RIA Novosti reports.

Plants grow inside the space station's experimental greenhouse named Lada. (Image credit: NASA)

After undergoing repairs this year, the greenhouse will be restocked with rice, tomatoes and bell peppers, RIA said.

In addition to eventually supplementing the crew’s diet, the crops will be analyzed to see if they genetically change in space.

This article was provided by Discovery News.