Photos: Space Station's Expedition 37/38 Mission in Pictures

International Space Station Spare Pump Modules

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

This graphic indicate the locations of the spare pump modules. Image released Dec. 12, 2013.

Starboard Pump Module Location

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

This photo indicates the location of the starboard pump module on the International Space Station (outlined). Image released Dec. 12, 2013.

Starboard Pump Module Location on the ISS

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

This photo shows the location of the S1 Pump Module on the International Space Station. Image released Dec. 12, 2013.

Soyuz Rocket Launches Olympic Torch Into Space

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A Soyuz TMA-11M rocket launches with the Olympic torch and Expedition 38 Soyuz Commander Mikhail Tyurin of Roscosmos, Flight Engineer Rick Mastracchio of NASA and Flight Engineer Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency onboard, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013. [Read the Full Launch Story Here]

Soyuz Rocket Launches Olympic Torch Into Space

NASA TV

Olympic Torch, Space Station Crew Ready to Launch

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin, Expedition 38 Soyuz commander, holds the Olympic torch as Flight Engineer Koichi Wakata of Japan and Rick Mastracchio of NASA (top) wave farewell prior to boarding the Soyuz TMA-11M rocket for launch, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013 Local Time, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Olympic torch has a four-day visit to the International Space Station. [Read the Full Launch Story Here]

Liftoff! Soyuz Spacecraft Launches with Expedition 38 Crew

NASA TV

Soyuz Rocket Launches Expedition 38 Crew

NASA TV

A Russian Soyuz rocket launches toward space carrying the Olympic torch for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the new Expedition 38 crew for the International Space Station at 11:14 p.m. EST on Nov. 6, 2013. The rocket carrying Expedition 38 flight engineers Rick Masstrachio of NASA, Koichi Wakata of Japan and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. [Read the Full Launch Story Here]

Expedition 38 Crew With Olympic Torch

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 38 Flight Engineer Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, left, Soyuz Commander Mikhail Tyurin of Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Rick Mastracchio of NASA, right, smile and wave as they hold an Olympic torch that will be flown with them to the International Space Station, during a press conference held Wed., Nov. 6, at the Cosmonaut hotel in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

Soyuz Rocket Erected Next to Olympic Rings

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Olympic rings are seen as the Soyuz TMA-11M rocket is erected into position at the launch pad on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2013, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Long-Exposure Image of Soyuz Rocket

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-11M rocket, adorned with the logo of the Sochi Olympic Organizing Committee and other related artwork, is seen in this long exposure photograph, as the service structure arms are raised into position at the launch pad on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2013, Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.