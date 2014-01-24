More than 100 asteroids were captured in this fascinating space wallpaper from NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or WISE, during its primary all-sky survey. In its first 25 days of operations, the newly reactivated NEOWISE mission has detected 857 minor bodies in our solar system, including 22 near-Earth objects (NEOs) and four comets. This image was released Jan. 23, 2014.
Celestial Swamp | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA)
