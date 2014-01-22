The VLT Survey Telescope at ESO's Paranal Observatory in Chile has captured this richly detailed space wallpaper of the Lagoon Nebula. This giant cloud of gas and dust is creating intensely bright young stars, and is home to young stellar clusters. Image released Jan. 22, 2014. [ Full Story ]
Pink Lagoon | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/VPHAS+ team)
