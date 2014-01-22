Pink Lagoon | Space Wallpaper

The VLT Survey Telescope at ESO's Paranal Observatory in Chile has captured this richly detailed space wallpaper of the Lagoon Nebula. This giant cloud of gas and dust is creating intensely bright young stars, and is home to young stellar clusters. (Image: © ESO/VPHAS+ team)

The VLT Survey Telescope at ESO's Paranal Observatory in Chile has captured this richly detailed space wallpaper of the Lagoon Nebula. This giant cloud of gas and dust is creating intensely bright young stars, and is home to young stellar clusters. Image released Jan. 22, 2014.

