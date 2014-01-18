Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Jan. 18, 2014

Night Sky Comes Alive in Breathtaking Time-Lapse Video 'Ancients'

Nicholas Buer

Filmmaker Nicholas Buer created a stunning time-lapse video of the night sky from northern Chile. [See his creation, called “Ancients,” here. ]

Mirror to the Sky: Star Trails Reflect Off 'MAGIC' Telescope (Photo)

Night sky photographer Miguel Claro submitted this magnificent photo star trails over MAGIC I telescope in the Canary Islands on Jan. 7. [See how Claro combined 270 photos to create the amazing view. ]

Geminid Meteor Streaks Over Frozen Pennsylvania Lake (Photo)

A Geminid meteor streaks across the night sky over a frozen Pennsylvania lake in this stunning image by a veteran astrophotographer Jeff Berkes. [Read the full story here ]

Amazing Auroras Shimmer Over Norway in Incredible Video

Multicolored cosmic lights dance over mountains, bridges and lakes in an amazing new video that highlights the beauty of the northern lights as seen from Norway. [See the video here]

Rosette Nebula's Colorful Bloom Shines in Gorgeous Amateur Astronomer Photo

Night sky photographer Steve Coates sent SPACE.com this spectacular image of famous Rosette Nebula. [See how he captured it here. ]

Triangulum Galaxy Dazzles in Stargazer's Photo

Night sky photographer Jeff Johnson captured this stunning view of the Triangulum Galaxy by combining observations of the galaxy taken years apart. [See how he did it here. ]