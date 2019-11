Mock Mars Mission Photos: Life on a Simulated Red Planet

Komorowski and Jessup on 'Marswalk'

Elizabeth Howell

Scientists, engineers and volunteers have worked hard to make a mock Mars habitat in Utah as realistic as possible. See photos of a January 2014 mock Mars mission to the Mars Desert Research Station near Hanksville, Utah, which is operated by the Mars Society. Photos are courtesy of SPACE.com contributor Elizabeth Howell, who is on the mission.



Here: Crew 133 members Matthieu Komorowski (left) and Joseph Jessup during a simulated "Marswalk" at Utah's Mars Desert Research Station, Jan. 8, 2014.

Crew 133 Commander Paula Crock During 'Marswalk'

Elizabeth Howell

Crew 133 commander Paula Crock during a simulated Marswalk at Utah's Mars Desert Research Station.

Gartrelle During 'Marswalk' #2

Elizabeth Howell

Crew 133 executive officer Gordon Gartrelle during a simulated "Marswalk" at Utah's Mars Desert Research Station, Jan. 8, 2014.

Gartrelle During 'Marswalk'

Elizabeth Howell

Crew 133 executive officer Gordon Gartrelle during a simulated "Marswalk" at Utah's Mars Desert Research Station, Jan. 8, 2014.

Simulated Marswalk by Journalist Howell

Elizabeth Howell

Journalist Elizabeth Howell during a simulated "Marswalk" on Jan. 6, 2014.

Crew 133 Commander Paula Crock During Simulated Marswalk

Elizabeth Howell

Crew 133 commander Paula Crock during a simulated "Marswalk" on Jan. 6, 2014 at Utah's Mars Desert Research Station.

Journalist Howell Suits Up for 'Marswalk'

Matthieu Komorowski

Journalist Elizabeth Howell gets suited up for a simulated Marswalk at Utah's Mars Desert Research Station.

Crew 133 Members Gartrelle and Jessup During 'Marswalk'

Elizabeth Howell

Crew 133 members Gordon Gartrelle (left) and Joseph Jessup during a simulated "Marswalk" at Utah's Mars Desert Research Station, Jan. 8, 2014.

Tool Box in Mars Desert Research Station

Elizabeth Howell

An ample tool box on the bottom floor of Utah's Mars Desert Research Station. Just beyond the door is a small toilet. To the right of the bathroom is a room with a sink and shower stall.

Kitchen/Workroom at Mars Desert Research Station

Elizabeth Howell

The combination kitchen/workroom upstairs at the Mars Desert Research Station in Utah. Just off-camera, to the left, are crew bedrooms. Shown in the picture are Crew 133 executive officer Gordon Gartrelle (back) and crew engineer Joseph Jessup.

Mannequin at Mars Desert Research Station

Elizabeth Howell

Crew 133 engineer Joseph Jessup sits beside a mannequin used for a medical experiment on the bottom floor of the Mars Desert Research Station in Utah, Jan. 7, 2013.