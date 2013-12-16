Private Rocket Launch Visible from US East Coast on Jan. 9: Visibility Maps (Gallery)

Antares Dec. 18 Visibility Map

Orbital Sciences

This map shows the maximum elevation (degrees above the horizon) that Antares will reach depending on the standpoint of viewers along the East Coast. Launch is set for 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]

Time of First Sighting Map of Antares Launch, Dec. 18, 2013.

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This map shows the rough time at which you can first expect to see Antares after it is launched at 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014. It represents the time at which the rocket will reach 5 degrees above the horizon and varies depending on your location. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]

Orb-1 Launch View From the Capitol Building, Washington, DC

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This graphic shows how to see the Orb-1 launch from the Capitol Building, Washington, DC. The Orb-1 launch is scheduled to occur at 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014. The image gives an indication of the direction towards which you should look to see the launch, along with nearby features. Note that weather and local lighting conditions can affect what a viewer will see. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]

Orb-1 Launch View From the National Mall

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This graphic shows how to see the Orb-1 launch from the National Mall, Washington, DC. The Orb-1 launch is scheduled to occur at 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014. The image gives an indication of the direction towards which you should look to see the launch, along with nearby features. Note that weather and local lighting conditions can affect what a viewer will see. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]

Orb-1 Launch View From Iwo Jima Memorial, Washington, DC

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This graphic shows how to see the Orb-1 launch from the USMC WAR (Iwo Jima) Memorial, Washington, DC. The Orb-1 launch is scheduled to occur at 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014. The image gives an indication of the direction towards which you should look to see the launch, along with nearby features. Note that weather and local lighting conditions can affect what a viewer will see. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]

Orb-1 Launch View From Philadelphia, PA

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This graphic shows how to see the Orb-1 launch from the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Orb-1 launch is scheduled to occur at 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014. The image gives an indication of the direction towards which you should look to see the launch, along with nearby features. Note that weather and local lighting conditions can affect what a viewer will see. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]

Orb-1 Launch View From Battery Park, Manhattan, New York City

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This graphic shows how to see the Orb-1 launch from Battery Park, New York, NY. The Orb-1 launch is scheduled to occur at 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014. The image gives an indication of the direction towards which you should look to see the launch, along with nearby features. Note that weather and local lighting conditions can affect what a viewer will see. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]

Orb-1 Launch View From the Brooklyn Bridge, New York, NY

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This graphic shows how to see the Orb-1 launch from the Brooklyn Bridge, New York, NY. The Orb-1 launch is scheduled to occur at 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014. The image gives an indication of the direction towards which you should look to see the launch, along with nearby features. Note that weather and local lighting conditions can affect what a viewer will see. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]

Orb-1 Launch View From Fells Point Water Taxi Terminal, Baltimore, MD

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This graphic shows how to see the Orb-1 launch from the Fells Point Water Taxi Terminal, Baltimore, MD. The Orb-1 launch is scheduled to occur at 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014. The image gives an indication of the direction towards which you should look to see the launch, along with nearby features. Note that weather and local lighting conditions can affect what a viewer will see. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]

Orb-1 Launch View From the Delaware State Capitol

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This graphic shows how to see the Orb-1 launch from the Delaware State Capitol, Dover, DE. The Orb-1 launch is scheduled to occur at 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014. The image gives an indication of the direction towards which you should look to see the launch, along with nearby features. Note that weather and local lighting conditions can affect what a viewer will see. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]

Orb-1 Launch View From Naval Station Norfolk

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This graphic shows how to see the Orb-1 launch from Pier 9, Naval Station Norfolk. The Orb-1 launch is scheduled to occur at 1:07 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2014. The image gives an indication of the direction towards which you should look to see the launch, along with nearby features. Note that weather and local lighting conditions can affect what a viewer will see. [See our full story about viewing the launch.]