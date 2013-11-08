Amazing Night Sky Photos by Stargazers: November 2013 (Gallery)

Sunday Night's Moon of Nov. 10, 2013

Eric Steiner

Eric Steiner sent in a photo of the moon taken Sunday night, Nov. 10, 2013, shot in Bristol, CT.

Milky Way Over Bodie Island Lighthouse, NC

Photography instructor Jay Wickens sent in a photo of the Milky Way over Bodie Island Lighthouse, NC, taken Oct. 27, 2013, and submitted Nov. 9.

Comet ISON Over Alexandria, VA

Kurtis M. Markham

Kurtis M. Markham of Chesapeake, VA, sent in a photo of Comet ISON, taken in Alexandria, VA. on Nov. 4, 2013.

Milky Way Along the New Jersey Shore

Chris Bakley

Astrophotographer Chris Bakley sent in a photo of the night sky over Cape May, NJ. The well-known Jersey Shore appears in the foreground with an unidentified person beaming a light into the heavens. Image submitted Nov. 7, 2013.

Crescent Moon from Hickory, NC

Irene Syska

Photographer Irene Syska sent in a photo of the crescent moon taken Nov. 8, 2013, in Hickory, NC. She writes in an e-mail message to SPACE.com: "Makes you want to eat a Pringle [potato chip]."

Hybrid Solar Eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013, Seen In Saudi Arabia

Nafe Alamri

Photographer Nafe Alamri sent in a photo of the hybrid eclipse taken from Al Qunfudhah, Saudi Arabia, at 5:29 pm local time on Nov. 3, 2013.

Old Tree Points at the Milky Way

Shenandoah Sanchez

Photographer Shenandoah Sanchez sent in a photo of the Milky Way taken along the Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park, VA. The tree was light-painted with a flashlight. Image submitted Nov. 6, 2013.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013, Seen in North Carolina

Jeremy Myers

Jeremy Myers of NASA and his dad went to the summit of Mt. Mitchell, NC, the highest point on the East Coast, to catch the hybrid solar eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013.

Comet ISON by Scott Ferguson

Scott Ferguson

Scott Ferguson captured this image of Comet ISON on Oct. 27 while at a friend's private observatory, Northwest Florida Observatory. He used a 20" Meade LX400-ACF Max Mount and Televue NP101 to capture the photo, which was sent to SPACE.com on Oct. 30.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013, Seen in Egypt

Mohamed Attef

Photographer Mohamed Attef of Alexandria, Egypt, sent in a photo of the hybrid solar eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013.

Moon and Venus Over Kosovo

Azem Ramadani

Sky watcher Azem Ramadani sent in a photo of the moon and Venus in a cloudless sky over Prizren, Republic of Kosovo, taken on Nov. 7, 2013.