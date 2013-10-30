Trending

Mystery Jets | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Galaxy NGC 1433 Composite View
This detailed space wallpaper shows the central parts of the nearby active galaxy NGC 1433. The dim blue background image, showing the central dust lanes of this galaxy, comes from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
(Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/NASA/ESA/F. Combes)

This detailed space wallpaper shows the central parts of the nearby active galaxy NGC 1433. The dim blue background image, showing the central dust lanes of this galaxy, comes from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The colored structures near the center are from recent ALMA observations that have revealed a spiral shape, as well as an unexpected outflow, for the first time. Image released Oct. 16, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.