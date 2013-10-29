Trending

Spectral Visions | Space Wallpaper

Boomerang Nebula
The ghostly Boomerang Nebula, called the 'coldest place in the universe,' reveals its true shape in this amazing space wallpaper from the giant ALMA radio telescope.
(Image: © NRAO/AUI/NSF/NASA/STScI/JPL-Caltech )

The ghostly Boomerang Nebula, called the 'coldest place in the universe,' reveals its true shape in this amazing space wallpaper from the giant ALMA radio telescope. The background blue structure, as seen in visible light with the Hubble Space Telescope, shows a classic double-lobe shape with a very narrow central region. Image released Oct. 24, 2013. [ Spooky Nebula is Coldest Known Object in Universe (Photo) | Full Story ]

