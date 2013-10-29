Spectral Visions | Space Wallpaper

The ghostly Boomerang Nebula, called the 'coldest place in the universe,' reveals its true shape in this amazing space wallpaper from the giant ALMA radio telescope. (Image: © NRAO/AUI/NSF/NASA/STScI/JPL-Caltech )

