Photos: Underwater Astronauts Practice Space Exploration on Ocean Floor

Apollo 11 Under the Sea

Alexis Rosenfeld/ESA

ESA astronaut Jean-François Clervoy standing in the Comex-designed Gandolfi spacewalk off the coast of Marseille, France. Image released Sept. 10, 2013.

Underwater Sampling

Alexis Rosenfeld/ESA

ESA astronaut Jean-François Clervoy collecting a rock sample underwater off the coast of Marseille, France. During the mission, several soil samples were collected by the aquanauts with similar tools used on the Moon by the Apollo 11 crew. Image released Sept. 10, 2013.

Underwater Astronaut Training in Sampling

Alexis Rosenfeld/ESA

ESA astronaut instructor Hervé Stevenin ready to perform soil core sampling with a core tube and a hammer underwater off the coast of Marseille. During the mission, several soil samples were collected by the aquanauts with similar tools used on the Moon by the Apollo 11 crew. Image released Sept. 10, 2013.

Gandolfi Suit for Underwater Use

ESA/H. Stevenin

The Comex-designed Gandolfi suit adapted for underwater lunar gravity. Image released Sept. 10, 2013.

Comex Research Vessel Minibex

ESA/H. Stevenin

Comex research vessel Minibex that housed mission control for the Apollo 11 Under The Sea mission. Image released Sept. 10, 2013.

The EVA Training Wetsuit

COMEX

The EVA training wetsuit for subsea training of astronauts. Image released June 24, 2013.

Preparing for Apollo 11 Under the Sea Mission Training

COMEX

ESA astronaut Jean-François Clervoy being prepared to dive for the Apollo 11 Under the Sea mission training in the COMEX pool. Image released June 24, 2013.

Moonwalk Underwater in the COMEX Pool

COMEX

An ESA astronaut practices a moonwalk underwater in the COMEX pool. Image released June 24, 2013.