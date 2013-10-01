Photos: Underwater Astronauts Practice Space Exploration on Ocean Floor

Apollo 11 Under the Sea
ESA astronaut Jean-François Clervoy standing in the Comex-designed Gandolfi spacewalk off the coast of Marseille, France. Image released Sept. 10, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]
Underwater Sampling
ESA astronaut Jean-François Clervoy collecting a rock sample underwater off the coast of Marseille, France. During the mission, several soil samples were collected by the aquanauts with similar tools used on the Moon by the Apollo 11 crew. Image released Sept. 10, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]
Underwater Astronaut Training in Sampling
ESA astronaut instructor Hervé Stevenin ready to perform soil core sampling with a core tube and a hammer underwater off the coast of Marseille. During the mission, several soil samples were collected by the aquanauts with similar tools used on the Moon by the Apollo 11 crew. Image released Sept. 10, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]
Gandolfi Suit for Underwater Use
The Comex-designed Gandolfi suit adapted for underwater lunar gravity. Image released Sept. 10, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]
Comex Research Vessel Minibex
Comex research vessel Minibex that housed mission control for the Apollo 11 Under The Sea mission. Image released Sept. 10, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]
The EVA Training Wetsuit
The EVA training wetsuit for subsea training of astronauts. Image released June 24, 2013.
Preparing for Apollo 11 Under the Sea Mission Training
ESA astronaut Jean-François Clervoy being prepared to dive for the Apollo 11 Under the Sea mission training in the COMEX pool. Image released June 24, 2013.
Moonwalk Underwater in the COMEX Pool
An ESA astronaut practices a moonwalk underwater in the COMEX pool. Image released June 24, 2013.