Deep Blue | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Northwestern Greece from Space space wallpaper
(Image: © USGS)

The northwestern part of Greece is pictured in this space wallpaper by the Landsat-8 satellite. The Ionian Sea dominates the left side of the image, with the Ambracian Gulf near the center. In the upper-left corner we can see the Paxi islands. Paxos, to the north, boasts beautiful beaches mainly along its eastern coast, with dramatic cliffs and caves dominating the west side. The smaller island to the south, Antipaxos, is also known for its beaches as well as its traditional vineyards. This image was released July 26, 2013.

