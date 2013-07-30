Colorful Clues | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper shows a view of a three-dimensional visualization of gas in the nearby starburst galaxy NGC 253 (The Sculptor Galaxy) as observed by the ALMA radio telescope in Chile. (Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Erik Rosolowsky)

