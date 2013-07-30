Trending

Colorful Clues | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

ALMA 3D Visualization of NGC 253 wallpaper
This space wallpaper shows a view of a three-dimensional visualization of gas in the nearby starburst galaxy NGC 253 (The Sculptor Galaxy) as observed by the ALMA radio telescope in Chile.
(Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Erik Rosolowsky)

This space wallpaper shows a view of a three-dimensional visualization of gas in the nearby starburst galaxy NGC 253 (The Sculptor Galaxy) as observed by the ALMA radio telescope in Chile. It shows huge amounts of gas being ejected from the galaxy's center and will make it hard for new stars to form. Image released July 24, 2013. [ Fast and Furious: Violent Short-Lived Stars Stunt Galaxy Growth | Full Story ]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.