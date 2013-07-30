This space wallpaper shows a view of a three-dimensional visualization of gas in the nearby starburst galaxy NGC 253 (The Sculptor Galaxy) as observed by the ALMA radio telescope in Chile. It shows huge amounts of gas being ejected from the galaxy's center and will make it hard for new stars to form. Image released July 24, 2013. [ Fast and Furious: Violent Short-Lived Stars Stunt Galaxy Growth | Full Story ]
Colorful Clues | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Erik Rosolowsky)
