SPACE.com Gets a New Design

This image of planetary nebula NGC 2392 uses data from the Hubble Space Telescope to show the intricate pattern of the outer layers of the star that have been ejected. Image released July 11, 2013.

Hello space fans and welcome to our new look! SPACE.com has been redesigned to create a more contemporary look that both improves navigation and cuts down on clutter. SPACE.com has grown significantly in recent years, with more staff producing more stories and far more people visiting the site. Our new look aims to better reflect the depth and breadth of coverage, and we hope you like it.

Other recent changes reflecting our constant evolution:

SPACE.com has always aimed to be the primary source for thoughtful, thorough news and analysis of everything out there, and we hope you enjoy the ongoing, amazing journey celebrating space exploration, innovation and discovery. Keep looking up!

