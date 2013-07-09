Fade Out | Space Wallpaper

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope space wallpaper shows the planetary nebula IC 289, located in the northern constellation of Cassiopeia. Formerly a star like our Sun, it is now just a cloud of ionised gas being pushed out into space by the remnants of the star’s core, visible as a small bright dot in the middle of the cloud. This image was released July 8, 2013. (Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA; Acknowledgement: Serge Meunier)

