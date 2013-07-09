Photos: Astronaut Luca Parmitano Becomes Italy's 1st Spacewalker

Astronaut Luca Parmitano in Spacesuit

Clad in a white spacesuit with his country's green, white and red flag decorating his left shoulder, Luca Parmitano emerged from the International Space Station to become Italy's first astronaut to walk in space on July 9, 2013. Prior to his excursion, Parmitano shared a taste of his home country with his crewmates.

Astronauts Prepare for Spacewalk

Flight Engineers Chris Cassidy (left) and Luca Parmitano participate in a "dry run" in the International Space Station's Quest airlock in preparation for the first of two spacewalks in July 2013. Flight Engineer Karen Nyberg (center) assists.

Luca Photo Op Before Reentry

Luca Parmitano during his spacewalk not long before reentry on July 9, 2013.

Parmitano and Cassidy Exit Airlock

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano (right) and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, both Expedition 36 flight engineers, exit the Quest airlock for a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) as work continues on the International Space Station. This image was released July 9, 2013.

Parmitano Up Close on Spacewalk

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano up close during his spacewalk, together with NASA's Chris Cassidy, July 9, 2013. The spacewalk, the first for Luca and the fifth for Chris, lasted 6 hours 7 minutes.

Anchored to a Canadarm2 mobile foot restraint, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, Expedition 36 flight engineer, participates in a session of extravehicular activity as work continues on the International Space Station. During the six-hour, seven-minute spacewalk, Parmitano and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy (out of frame), flight engineer, prepared the space station for a new Russian module and performed additional installations on the station's backbone. This image was released July 9, 2013.

Parmitano Takes ‘Selfie’ During Spacewalk

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, Expedition 36 flight engineer, uses a digital still camera to expose a photo of his helmet visor during a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) as work continues on the International Space Station. Also visible in the reflections in the visor are various components of the space station and a blue and white portion of Earth. This image was released July 9, 2013.

Parmitano’s Wrist Mirror Reflects Visor, Reflects Earth

This image captures ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano’s wrist mirror reflecting his visor, which reflects the Earth during his spacewalk on July 9, 2013. The spacewalk, the first for Luca and the fifth for NASA’s Chris Cassidy, lasted 6 hours 7 minutes.

Parmitano Says Hello to Fellow Spacewalker Cassidy

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano takes a moment to say hello to NASA's Chris Cassidy during their spacewalk, July 9, 2013. This was the first of two Expedition 36 excursions to prepare the International Space Station for a new Russian module and perform additional installations on the station’s backbone.

Parmitano Changes Socket on Pistol Grip Tool

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano changes the socket on the Pistol Grip Tool after recovering the mast Camera light and Pan Tilt Assembly on July 9, 2013.

Parmitano on Canadarm, on Way to Port Side

This image was taken by ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano during his spacewalk, together with NASA's Chris Cassidy, July 9, 2013.