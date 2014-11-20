Andromeda Galaxy Photos: Amazing Pictures of M31

Andromeda and the Astrophotographer

The Andromeda Galaxy, also known as Messier 31 (M31), is located 2.5 million light years from our own Milky Way and is a spectacular target for amateur astronomers. HERE: André van der Hoeven took this image of the Andromeda Galaxy in September 2014. To see how he did it, Read the Full Story.



See more amazing Andromeda photos in this Space.com gallery.

ESA Herschel Image of Andromeda (M31)

ESA/Herschel/PACS & SPIRE Consortium, O. Krause, HSC, H. Linz

ESA Herschel space observatory image of Andromeda (M31) using both PACS and SPIRE instruments to observe at infrared wavelengths of 70 mm (blue), 100 mm (green) and 160 mm and 250 mm combined (red). Image released Jan. 28, 2013.

Andromeda Galaxy and the Milky Way Collision

NASA, ESA, Z. Levay and R. van der Marel (STScI), and A. Mellinger

This photo illustration depicts a view of the night sky just before the predicted merger between our Milky Way galaxy and the neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Image released May 31, 2012.

Star Cloud Andromeda Galaxy Fera

Bob and Janice Fera

Astrophotographers Bob and Janice Fera took this photo of star cloud NGC 206 in the Andromeda Galaxy on Sept. 17-19, 2012 from Eagle Ridge Observatory in Foresthill, Calif. The Feras used an Officina Stellare RC-360AST 14" f/8 Ritchey Chretien Cassegrain telescope with two-element field flattener to observe the star clouds. An Apogee Alta U16M CCD camera with Astrodon filters was used to capture the photo.

Andromeda Galaxy by Jeff Johnson

Jeff Johnson took the image on Dec. 6 and 15, 2013 from Las Cruces, N.M. [Read the Story Behind this Photo Here.]

Andromeda Galaxy

HSC Project/NAOJ

This new portrait of the Andromeda Galaxy, or M31, was taken with the Subaru Telescope's new high-resolution imaging camera, the Hyper-Suprime Cam (HSC). Image released July 31, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Galaxies Bridged by Gas

Bill Saxton, NRAO/AUI/NSF

This artist's impression shows a gas "bridge" between the Andromeda Galaxy, or M31, on the right, and the Triangulum Galaxy, or M33, on the left.

Andromeda Galaxy by Lorenzo Comolli

Lorenzo Comolli took this photo of the Andromeda Galaxy on Nov. 16, 2012 from the Apennine mountain village of Bogli, Italy. He used a TEC 140 telescope and Canon EOS 5D with Baader filter, Gemini G-41 mount to capture the image. The image was released to SPACE.com June 26, 2013.

Nighttime Sky View of Future Galaxy Merger: Present Day

NASA, ESA, Z. Levay and R. van der Marel (STScI), T. Hallas, and A. Mellinger

This is a nighttime view of the current sky, with the bright belt of our Milky Way. The Andromeda galaxy lies 2.5 million light-years away and looks like a faint spindle, several times the diameter of the full Moon. Image released May 31, 2012.

Starhopping 101: Find the Andromeda Galaxy

Starry Night Software

Starhopping guide to the Andromeda Galaxy.

Best UV View Ever of Andromeda Galaxy

NASA/Swift/Stefan Immler (GSFC) and Erin Grand (UMCP)

This mosaic of M31 merges 330 individual images taken by the Ultraviolet/Optical Telescope aboard NASA's Swift spacecraft. It is the highest-resolution image of the galaxy ever recorded in the ultraviolet. The image shows a region 200,000 light-years wide and 100,000 light-years high (100 arcminutes by 50 arcminutes).