Photos: Star Astronaut Chris Hadfield's Farewell Concert

Hadfield Performs on Parliament Hill

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield performs on Ottawa's Parliament Hill on Canada Day, July 1, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Chris Hadfield Performs with Trent Severn Folk Trio

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield performs with the Trent Severn folk trio on Canada Day (July 1) in Ottawa. [Read the Full Story]

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Arrive

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrive on Parliament Hill in Ottawa — the location of the country's seat of government — during Canada Day festivities on July 1, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Canada Day Gun Salute

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

Smoke covers Parliament Hill in Ottawa during a gun salute, performed as part of Canada Day festivities on July 1, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Snowbirds Team Soars

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

The Snowbirds Demonstration Team (431 Squadron) flies above Ottawa's Parliament Hill as part of Canada Day festivities on July 1, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Prime Minister and Wife Enjoy Canada Day Festivities

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (second from left) and his wife, Laureen, during Canada Day festivities in Ottawa on July 1, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

‘Back to Earth’ Chicken Sandwich

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

One of 10,000 "Back to Earth" chicken sandwiches served on Canada Day in Ottawa. The recipe was based on one created by the Hadfield family. [Read the Full Story]

Chris Hadfield Exhibit

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

A temporary exhibit of Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield's pictures was on display in Ottawa on Canada Day, July 1, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Looking Up to Astronaut Hadfield

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

Adam Harris, a teenager who has been inspired by Chris Hadfield for more than a dozen years. [Read the Full Story]

Astronauts Field Expedition 34/35 Questions

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield (left) and American astronaut Tom Marshburn answer questions concerning their Expedition 34/35 mission. [Read the Full Story]