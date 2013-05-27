This stunning space wallpaper shows the dramatic shape and color of the Ring Nebula, otherwise known as Messier 57. From Earth’s perspective, the nebula looks like a simple elliptical shape with a shaggy boundary. However, new observations combining existing ground-based data with new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope data show that the nebula is shaped like a distorted doughnut. This doughnut has a rugby-ball-shaped region of lower-density material slotted into in its central “gap”, stretching towards and away from us.
Distorted Doughnut | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and C. Robert O’Dell (Vanderbilt University))
