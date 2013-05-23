An onionskin-like structure of concentric dust shells surround a central, aging star as seen in this cool space wallpaper. Twin beams of light radiate from the star and illuminate the usually invisible dust. Artificial colors show how light reflects off the particles and heads toward Earth.
Egg Nebula's Rainbow Reverie | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), Acknowledgment: W. Sparks (STScI) and R. Sahai (JPL))
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.