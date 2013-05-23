Trending

Egg Nebula's Rainbow Reverie | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Rainbow Image of Egg Nebula space wallpaper
An onionskin-like structure of concentric dust shells surround a central, aging star as seen in this cool space wallpaper.
(Image: © NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), Acknowledgment: W. Sparks (STScI) and R. Sahai (JPL))

An onionskin-like structure of concentric dust shells surround a central, aging star as seen in this cool space wallpaper. Twin beams of light radiate from the star and illuminate the usually invisible dust. Artificial colors show how light reflects off the particles and heads toward Earth.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.