Soyuz Landing Photos: Space Station's Expedition 35 Crew

Soyuz TMA-07M Spacecraft Touches Down

Astronauts Hadfield, Romanenko and Marshburn Return to Earth

Expedition 35 Commander Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), left, Russian Flight Engineer Roman Romanenko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), center, and NASA Flight Engineer Tom Marshburn sit in chairs outside the Soyuz Capsule just minutes after they landed in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, May 14, 2013.

Soyuz TMA-07M Spacecraft Lands Over Kazakhstan

The Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft is seen as it approaches a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, May 14, 2013. Expedition 35 Commander Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA Flight Engineer Tom Marshburn and Russian Flight Engineer Roman Romanenko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) returned from five months onboard the International Space Station where they served as members of the Expedition 34 and 35 crews.

Soyuz TMA-07M Spacecraft Descends Over Kazakhstan

The Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft is seen as it descends with Expedition 35 Commander Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA Flight Engineer Tom Marshburn and Russian Flight Engineer Roman Romanenko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, May 14, 2013.

Expedition Crew Returns to Earth

Expedition 35 Commander Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA Flight Engineer Tom Marshburn and Russian Flight Engineer Roman Romanenko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) land near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Tuesday, May 14, 2013 aboard the Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft after five months onboard the International Space Station where they served as members of the Expedition 34 and 35 crews.

Soyuz Spacecraft Landing

Expedition 35 Landing

The Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 35 Commander Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA Flight Engineer Tom Marshburn and Russian Flight Engineer Roman Romanenko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, May 14, 2013.

Back on Earth: Expedition 35 Crew

The International Space Station's Expedition 35 crewmembers pose for a crew photo after landing their Soyuz capsule on the sunny steppes of Kazakhstan on May 14, 2013 (May 13 EDT). From left are: Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn. [Read the Full Story]

Canada's Chris Hadfield: Thumb's Up on Earth

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield gives a thumb's up sign after successfully returning to Earth on May 14, 2013 (May 13 EDT) aboard a Soyuz space capsule following a five month mission. Hadfield commanded the Expedition 35 mission to the International Space Station. [Read the Full Story]

Soyuz Spacecraft on Earth: Expedition 35 Landing

The Soyuz TMA-07M space capsule that returned the three-man crew of Expedition 35 home from the International Space Station is seen after landing on the steppes of Kazakhstan on May 14, 2013 (May 13 EDT). [Read the Full Story]

Soyuz Commander All Smiles: Expedition 35 Landing

Soyuz commander Roman Romanenko, a Russian cosmonaut, smiles after being pulled from his Soyuz spacecraft following a smooth landing on May 14, 2013 (May 13 EDT) to end a five-month mission to the International Space Station. [Read the Full Story]