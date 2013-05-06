This space wallpaper reveals a stunning view from ESA’s Herschel space observatory of the iconic Horsehead Nebula in the context of its surroundings. Extensive networks of cool gas and dust weave throughout the scene in the form of red and yellow filaments, some of which may host newly forming low-mass stars. This image was released April 15, 2013.
Herschel's Dazzling Look at Horsehead Nebula | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/Herschel/PACS, SPIRE/N. Schneider, Ph. André, V. Könyves (CEA Saclay, France) for the “Gould Belt survey” Key Programme)
