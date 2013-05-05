Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - May 5, 2013

SpaceShipTwo Goes Supersonic & More
Last week Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo went supersonic in a test flight, the most powerful infrared telescope ever launched into space met its end, and Mars rover Curiosity went back to work. See the top stories of the last week here.
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Makes History with 1st Rocket-Powered Flight
A private spaceship designed to carry space tourists made its first rocket-powered test flight today (April 29), exceeding the speed of sound as it paved the way toward commercial flights in the near future.[Full Story]
Did Asteroid Impacts Spark Life's 'Left-Handed' Molecules?
The mysterious bias of life on Earth toward molecules that skew one way and not the other could be due to how light shines in star- and planet-forming clouds, researchers say. [Full Story]
World's Largest Infrared Space Telescope Shuts Down Forever
The most powerful infrared telescope ever launched into space has officially reached the end of its universe-observing life. The Herschel Space Observatory launched in 2009 and met its end in April 2013. [Full Story]
NASA to Pay $70 Million a Seat to Fly Astronauts on Russian Spacecraft
NASA has signed a new contract that will keep its astronauts flying aboard Russian spaceships through the first half of 2017. [Full Story]
Russian Space Junk Almost Destroys NASA Telescope in Orbit
A NASA telescope narrowly avoided a potentially disastrous collision with a piece of Russian space junk speeding around the Earth.[Full Story]
Quantum Mechanics Trick May Detect Invisible Gravity Waves
Gravitational waves, or ripples in space and time, are predicted but have never been observed. Now scientists are proposing a new method to detect these cosmic wrinkles that relies on the quantum nature of atoms. [Full Story]
Astronomer Sleuths Solve Civil War Mystery of 'Stonewall' Jackson's Death
By studying the position of the moon during a fateful Civil War battle, astronomers are solving the mystery of how Confederate general Stonewall Jackson died.[Full Story]
Search for E.T. Should Extend Beyond 'Alien Earths,' Astronomer Says
Scientists need to keep an open mind when considering which alien planets may be capable of supporting life, a prominent researcher argues.[Full Story]
On Mars, Curiosity Rover Back at Work After 'Spring Break'
The Mars rover Curiosity's month of freedom on the Red Planet is over.[Full Story]
NASA Mulls Missions for Donated Spy Satellite Telescopes
NASA is sorting through a variety of possible uses for a pair of powerful spy satellite telescopes that fell into the agency's lap last year. [Full Story]
