Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - May 5, 2013

SpaceShipTwo Goes Supersonic & More

ESA/PACS & SPIRE Consortia, T. Hill, F. Motte, Laboratoire AIM Paris-Saclay, CEA/IRFU – CNRS/INSU – Uni. Paris Diderot, HOBYS Key Programme Consortium

Last week Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo went supersonic in a test flight, the most powerful infrared telescope ever launched into space met its end, and Mars rover Curiosity went back to work. See the top stories of the last week here.

MarsScientific.com and Clay Center Observatory

A private spaceship designed to carry space tourists made its first rocket-powered test flight today (April 29), exceeding the speed of sound as it paved the way toward commercial flights in the near future.[Full Story]

National Astronomical Observatory of Japan

The mysterious bias of life on Earth toward molecules that skew one way and not the other could be due to how light shines in star- and planet-forming clouds, researchers say. [Full Story]

The most powerful infrared telescope ever launched into space has officially reached the end of its universe-observing life. The Herschel Space Observatory launched in 2009 and met its end in April 2013. [Full Story]

NASA TV

NASA has signed a new contract that will keep its astronauts flying aboard Russian spaceships through the first half of 2017. [Full Story]

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

A NASA telescope narrowly avoided a potentially disastrous collision with a piece of Russian space junk speeding around the Earth.[Full Story]

S. M. Dickerson, Stanford University

Gravitational waves, or ripples in space and time, are predicted but have never been observed. Now scientists are proposing a new method to detect these cosmic wrinkles that relies on the quantum nature of atoms. [Full Story]

From the collection of Donald Olson

By studying the position of the moon during a fateful Civil War battle, astronomers are solving the mystery of how Confederate general Stonewall Jackson died.[Full Story]

NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

Scientists need to keep an open mind when considering which alien planets may be capable of supporting life, a prominent researcher argues.[Full Story]

NASA/JPL/MSSS/Marco Di Lorenzo/Ken Kremer

The Mars rover Curiosity's month of freedom on the Red Planet is over.[Full Story]

NASA

NASA is sorting through a variety of possible uses for a pair of powerful spy satellite telescopes that fell into the agency's lap last year. [Full Story]

