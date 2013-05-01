Trending

Saturn’s Spiraling Storm | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Saturn’s North-Pole Hurricane Close Up 1920
This amazing space wallpaper shows a close-up view of Saturn’s north-pole hurricane, as seen by the international Cassini spacecraft. The image reveals the intricate detail of cloud formations in this dynamic feature.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI)

This amazing space wallpaper shows a close-up view of Saturn’s north-pole hurricane, as seen by the international Cassini spacecraft. The image reveals the intricate detail of cloud formations in this dynamic feature. The images were captured by Cassini from a distance of about 419,000 km from Saturn on Nov. 27, 2012, and are the first close-up views of this storm. The eye of the hurricane spans about 2000 km and the clouds at the outer edge are travelling at 540 km/h. This image was released April 30, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.