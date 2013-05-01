This amazing space wallpaper shows a close-up view of Saturn’s north-pole hurricane, as seen by the international Cassini spacecraft. The image reveals the intricate detail of cloud formations in this dynamic feature. The images were captured by Cassini from a distance of about 419,000 km from Saturn on Nov. 27, 2012, and are the first close-up views of this storm. The eye of the hurricane spans about 2000 km and the clouds at the outer edge are travelling at 540 km/h. This image was released April 30, 2013.
Saturn’s Spiraling Storm | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.