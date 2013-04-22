Long Ago and Far Away | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper is a NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope view looking long ago and far away at a supernova that exploded more than 10 billion years ago — the most distant Type Ia supernova ever detected.

This space wallpaper is a NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope view looking long ago and far away at a supernova that exploded more than 10 billion years ago — the most distant Type Ia supernova ever detected. The supernova’s light is just arriving at Earth, having travelled more than 10 billion light-years (redshift 1.914) across space. This image reveals the sky around the supernova, known as SN UDS10Wil, which is shown inset within its host galaxy. This image was released April 4, 2013.