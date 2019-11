The X-34 testbed demonstrator is delivered to Dryden Flight Research Center.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the X-34 Technology Testbed Demonstrator being delivered to NASA Dryden Flight Research Center, Edwards, California, on Apr. 16, 1999. The X-34 will demonstrate key vehicle and operational technologies applicable to future low-cost resuable launch vehicles.

