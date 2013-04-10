Trending

Deep Space Dust | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Seyfert Galaxy NGC 2768 space wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA, Acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt)

The soft glow in this space wallpaper is NGC 2768, an elliptical galaxy located in the northern constellation of Ursa Major (The Great Bear). It appears here as a bright oval on the sky, surrounded by a wide, fuzzy cloud of material. This image, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows the dusty structure encircling the center of the galaxy, forming a knotted ring around the galaxy’s brightly glowing middle. NGC 2768 is an example of a Seyfert galaxy, an object with a supermassive black hole at its center. This image was taken April 8, 2013.

