The soft glow in this space wallpaper is NGC 2768, an elliptical galaxy located in the northern constellation of Ursa Major (The Great Bear). It appears here as a bright oval on the sky, surrounded by a wide, fuzzy cloud of material. This image, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows the dusty structure encircling the center of the galaxy, forming a knotted ring around the galaxy’s brightly glowing middle. NGC 2768 is an example of a Seyfert galaxy, an object with a supermassive black hole at its center. This image was taken April 8, 2013.
Deep Space Dust | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA, Acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.