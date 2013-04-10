Deep Space Dust | Space Wallpaper

The soft glow in this space wallpaper is NGC 2768, an elliptical galaxy located in the northern constellation of Ursa Major (The Great Bear). It appears here as a bright oval on the sky, surrounded by a wide, fuzzy cloud of material.

The soft glow in this space wallpaper is NGC 2768, an elliptical galaxy located in the northern constellation of Ursa Major (The Great Bear). It appears here as a bright oval on the sky, surrounded by a wide, fuzzy cloud of material. This image, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows the dusty structure encircling the center of the galaxy, forming a knotted ring around the galaxy’s brightly glowing middle. NGC 2768 is an example of a Seyfert galaxy, an object with a supermassive black hole at its center. This image was taken April 8, 2013.