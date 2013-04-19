'Darkened Cities' by Thierry Cohen: Amazing Night Skies Imagined (Gallery)

Hong Kong by Night, Darkened Cities

Thierry Cohen and Danziger Gallery

Artist Thierry Cohen imagines what the night skies of the world's largest cities could be like sans light pollution. The images are the focus of a new exhibit in New York City.



Cohen created this image using a photo of the sky over the Western Sahara. [Full Story]

San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, Darkened Cities

The Milky Way and California's San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge stand out prominently in this cityscape. The sky photo was taken in the Mojave Desert. [Full Story]

Hong Kong on Water by Night, Darkened Cities

By combining a photo from the Western Sahara and Hong Kong by night, Thierry Cohen creates a scientifically accurate view of what the city could be like free of light pollution. [Full Story]

Los Angeles Opera House, Darkened Cities

The Los Angeles Opera House stands in the foreground under a blanket of stars captured at Joshua Tree National Park in California. [Full Story]

Los Angeles Cityscape, Darkened Cities

Los Angeles is darkened under a blanket of stars in this "Darkened Cities" photo. The starscape was captured at Joshua Tree National Park. [Full Story]

Brooklyn Bridge, Darkened Cities

The Brooklyn Bridge stands starkly against a sea of stars. The sky photo was captured in Black Rock Desert, Nevada. [Full Story]

Empire State Building, Darkened Cities

Starlight shines through the windows of the Empire State Building in this photo of a darkened New York City. [Full Story]

Notre Dame, Darkened Cities

Stars shine brightly above the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The sky photo was captured in Malta, Mont. [Full Story]

Paris, Darkened Cities

The clouds of the Milky Way hover above the Paris skyline. [Full Story]

Luxor Obelisk, Darkened Cities

The Luxor Obelisk stands starkly in an empty Parisian square under a bowl of stars captured in Malt, Mont. [Full Story]

Rio de Janeiro, Darkened Cities

This starscape over Rio de Janeiro was captured in the Atacama Desert in Chile. [Full Story]