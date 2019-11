A technician works on the Saturn V rocket, preparing it for the first manned lunar landing mission.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a technician works atop the white room through which the Apollo astronauts will enter their spacecraft, which is stacked at the top of a Saturn V rocket. The vehicle is being prepared, on July 3, 1969, for the first manned lunar landing mission.

