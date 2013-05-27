Mission to Space Station: Expedition 36 Crew Photos

Cancelled Spacewalk Wrap-Up

NASA TV

Astronauts Parmitano (foreground) and Cassidy (background) wrap-up the spacewalk of July 16, 2013, which ended prematurely owing to water leaking inside Parmitano's helmet.

Astronaut on Space Station's Robotic Arm

NASA

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano is moved via the International Space Station's robotic arm to a different part on the outside of the orbiting laboratory. Image released July 9, 2013.

Italian Astronaut Luca Parmitano: Shutterbug

NASA

Inside the Cupola, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, an Expedition 36 flight engineer, eyeballs a point on Earth some 250 miles below him and the International Space Station before pinpointing a specific photo target of opportunity. He holds a digital still camera, equipped with a 400mm lens. Image taken on June 2, 2013.

Parmitano With Helmet Removed

NASA TV

Astronaut Parmitano (left) re-entered the International Space Station following cancellation of a spacewalk on July 16, 2013, owing to water floating inside his helmet.

Astronaut Nyberg Dries Her Hair in Space

NASA/Karen Nyberg

To wash her hair in space, astronaut Karen Nyberg uses a towel first to help add no-rinse shampoo to her hair, then to dry her hair in this still from a video recorded on the International Space Station and posted online on July 9, 2013. Reusing towels is vital since there is a limited supply, she says.

Cassidy’s Image Refracted in Floating Water Bubble

NASA

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, Expedition 36 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station. This image was released July 12, 2013.

Astronaut's Dessert

Karen Nyberg (via Twitter as @AstroKarenN)

On June 25, 2013, astronaut Karen Nyberg tweeted a photo of a dessert she assembled out of three separate ingredients (see previous photo).

Water Bubble Shows Nyberg’s Image Refracted

NASA

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, Expedition 36 flight engineer, squeezes a water bubble out of her beverage container, showing her image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station. This image was released July 12, 2013.

Expedition 36 Crew Members

NASA

Expedition 36 crew members take a break from training at NASA's Johnson Space Center to pose for a crew portrait. Image released July 31, 2012.

Astronaut Karen Nyberg and Son

NASA

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg shares a quiet moment with her 3-year-old son Jack during a tour of the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 8. Nyberg and two crewmates will launch on a six-month mission to the International Space Station on May 28, 2013 aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on the Expedition 36/37 mission.

Astronaut Karen Nyberg and Family

NASA

Expedition 36/37 Flight Engineer Karen Nyberg (right) takes a stroll through Red Square in Moscow in front of a grandstand and the Kremlin May 8 with her husband, astronaut Doug Hurley (left) and their 3-year-old son Jack. Nyberg, a NASA astronaut, and two crewmates will launch to the International Space Station on May 28, 2013 aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule.