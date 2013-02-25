'Star Trek' Beams Into Oscar Night

William Shatner beamed in to help Seth McFarlane with the opening number at the Academy Awards last night (Feb. 24).

Actors who portray major characters from the film and television versions of the iconic science fiction series made cameo appearances during the three-hour-long ceremony celebrating the best movies of 2012.

William Shatner, the actor that played Starship Enterprise captain James T. Kirk in original series helped open the awards show with host, Seth McFarlane.

"I've come back in time from the 23rd century to stop you from destroying the Academy Awards," joked Shatner to McFarlane.

Actors Chris Pine and Zoe Saldana also had a part to play in the festivities. Pine, who plays Kirk in 2009's "Star Trek" and its sequel "Star Trek Into Darkness " being released later this year, and Saldana, who plays the Enterprise's communications officer Uhura, recapped an earlier event they co-hosted on Feb. 10 called the "Sci-Tech Oscars."

The smaller ceremony is designed to showcase the technical achievements of designers and technicians on movie sets.

The newest movie in the Star Trek franchise, "Star Trek Into Darkness," is set to be released on May 17.

