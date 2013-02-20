This cool space wallpaper shows an artist's impression of an active galaxy that has jets. The central engine is thought to be a supermassive black hole surrounded by an accretion disc and enshrouded in a dusty doughnut-shaped torus. The torus of dust and gas can be seen orbiting a flatter disc of swirling gas. In the centre, the supermassive black hole is surrounded by a flat accretion disc of rapidly orbiting material. The jets are emitted at right angles from the plane of the disc.
Artist's Impression of an Active Galactic Nucleus Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Aurore Simonnet, Sonoma State University/ESO)
