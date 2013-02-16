Trending

The Lupus 3 Dark Cloud Space Wallpaper

The Lupus 3 Dark Cloud
This evocative image shows a dark cloud where new stars are forming along with a cluster of brilliant stars that have already emerged from their dusty stellar nursery.
(Image: © ESO/F. Comeron)

This evocative space wallpaper shows a dark cloud where new stars are forming along with a cluster of brilliant stars that have already emerged from their dusty stellar nursery. This cloud is known as Lupus 3 and it lies about 600 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Scorpius (The Scorpion). It is likely that the Sun formed in a similar star formation region more than four billion years ago.

