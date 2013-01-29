NASA Rocket Launch Paints Night Sky Red (Photos)

NASA's Glowing Red Clouds: Stephen Blue

Stephen Blue

Stargazer Stephen Blue captured this amazing view of glowing red clouds over Chesapeake Bay, as seen from Deltaville, Va., on Jan. 29, 2013. The eerie clouds were created in space by a NASA sounding rocket launched from the agency's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.

Red Clouds at Night Seen from Baltimore, MD

Mike Otto

Sky watcher Mike Otto sent in this photo of glowing red clouds seen from outside Baltimore, MD, on Jan. 29, 2013. The clouds were created in space by a NASA sounding rocket launched from the agency's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.

Mike Otto

Water and Space: NASA Sounding Rocket Launch

Courtesy of Brea Reeves / NASA/Wallops Flight Facility

A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket roars toward space on a mission to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's seaside Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.

NASA Wallops Flight Facility/Jamie Adkins

NASA photographer Jamie Adkins captures the glowing red clouds created during a sounding rocket launch from the agency's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Jan. 29, 2013.

NASA Wallops Flight Facility/Terry Zaperach

A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket launches toward space on a mission to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.

Chris Bakley

Skywatcher Chris Bakley of Sea Bright, N.J., captured this photo of the red glowing clouds created by NASA during a sounding rocket launch from the Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Jan. 29, 2013.

NASA Wallops Flight Facility/Terry Zaperach

A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket streaks toward space on a mission to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.

Stephen Blue

NASA Wallops Flight Facility/Terry Zaperach

A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket launches toward space on a mission to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.

NASA Wallops Flight Facility/Terry Zaperach

A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket streaks toward space to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.