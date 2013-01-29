Columbia is Lost: SPACE.com's STS-107 Story Archive

Space Shuttle Columbia hurtles through a perfect blue Florida sky following. Liftoff of Columbia on mission STS-107 occurred on-time at 10:39 a.m. EST on Jan. 16, 2003.

Welcome to SPACE.com's look back at stories related to the STS-107 Shuttle Columbia Disaster, last updated Aug. 26, 2003.

The coverage of the disaster here is a reprint of major stories from the tragic loss of Columbia and its crew on Feb. 1, 2003, to the release of the Columbia Accident Investigation Board Report on Aug. 26, 2003.

Instant History: Our First Report

Columbia Missing on Re-Entry, Crew Presumed Lost

The space shuttle Columbia is presumed missing and the crew lost. NASA lost communication with space shuttle Columbia and the orbiter did not appear in the skies over Central Florida as expected during re-entry Saturday morning.

Top 10 Questions About NASA's Columbia Shuttle Tragedy

See questions and answers about the Columbia Accident Investigation Board's (CAIB) final report.

Photos: The Columbia Space Shuttle Tragedy

On Feb. 1, 2003, NASA's space shuttle Columbia and its crew of seven astronauts were lost during re-entry. See photos from the mission, accident aftermath and investigation.

Columbia Report Faults NASA Culture, Government Oversight

Politics, budgets, schedule pressure and managerial complacency all played roles in causing the Feb. 1 Columbia tragedy, the Columbia Accident Investigation Board (CAIB) said in its final report released today.

Columbia Accident Investigation Board Report Excerpts

Here are selected excerpts -- presented by topics -- from the Columbia Accident Investigation Board final report.

Columbia Timeline: Seven Months from Tragedy to Final Report

Nearly seven months after Columbia broke apart over Texas skies the formal investigation is complete and the Columbia Accident Investigation Board (CAIB) report was released today in Washington.

New Columbia Accident Time Line Released

The Columbia Accident Investigation Board (CAIB) issued a new version of a master time line showing the progression of events that led to the destruction of the shuttle and loss of its crew.

Full Text of Statement by NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe on Shuttle Columbia Loss

The complete text a statement made Saturday by NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe following the loss of space shuttle Columbia and its crew on Feb. 1, 2003.

Shuttle Columbia's Final Mission: Photos from STS-107

See photos from STS-107, the tragic final flight of the space shuttle Columbia in early 2003.

Space Shuttle Columbia: STS-107 Mission Archive

Here is the complete collection of stories from SPACE.com about shuttle Columbia's STS-107 science research mission from pre-launch through the pre-landing check on Jan. 31, 2003.

